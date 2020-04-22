Sandra C. Angelo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra C. Angelo, 77, passed peacefully at Hospice House of Youngstown, Monday evening, April 20, 2020, after a life dedicated to her family.



She was born June 15, 1942, to Dorthy and James Geltch and married to John Angelo, June 8, 1975.



Sandie lived her life showing kindness and love to those lucky enough to meet her.



She is survived by her adoring husband; their nine children; 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She loved each and every one individually, exceptionally and fully.



Sandie will be remembered as the storyteller who earned every grey hair, the advice-giver and the glue in her family. She will live on in the eyes of her grandchildren, as the traditions she began which they will continue, their favorite desserts and the flowers, especially the yellow ones.



A drive-by memorial will be held at the home of John and Sandie 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25 for those who wish to celebrate her life.



Arrangements handled by Oak Meadow Cremation Services, Warren.

