Sandra and David Brumbaugh, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Sandra Short Brumbaugh, 73, of Gastonia, North Carolina, loving wife and mother of three entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare Main in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sandra was born January 12, 1947 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Dominick and Virginia Ann Rainey Short.

Sandra married David Brumbaugh on August 26, 1973.

She was a cook and a homemaker, an avid reader and an excellent baker. She was mostly known for her generous and giving heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Antionette Short and her brother, Joseph Short.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Brumbaugh of Gastonia; sons, James Brumbaugh and David Brumbaugh and wife, Crystal, all of Belmont, North Carolina and Christopher Brumbaugh and husband, Terry Callicutt, of Charlotte, North Carolina; her four beloved granddaughters, Caitlin “Hope”, Kaleigh, Lylianne and Sophia Brumbaugh; sister, JoAnn Short Yova of Boardman, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

********

David Allen Brumbaugh, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, entered into eternal life peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 70.

Born on March 26, 1950 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James Richard Brumbaugh and Dorothy Jane Doyle Brumbaugh.

David married Sandra Short on August 26, 1973.

For 30 years, David worked at Parker Hydraulics where he was a machinist.

In addition to his parents, David’s beloved wife of 47 years, Sandra, entered into eternal life on May 9, 2020.

David is survived by his sons, James David Brumbaugh, David Doyle Brumbaugh and wife, Crystal, all of Belmont and Christopher Michael Brumbaugh and husband, Terry Callicutt, of Charlotte; his four beloved granddaughters, Caitlin “Hope”, Kaleigh, Lylianne and Sophia Brumbaugh; his brothers, Phillip Brumbaugh of Rochester, New York, Roland “Butch” Brumbaugh and wife, Judy, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Dale Brumbaugh and wife, Wilma, of Poland, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Sandra and David on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon John Carran officiating.