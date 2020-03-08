Sandra A. Adams, Gustavus, Ohio

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Adams, age 62, of Gustavus township, Ohio, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born September 24, 1957, in Conneaut, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Margaret M. (Maurer) Zigarevich.

A lifelong area resident, Sandra was a 1975 graduate of Joseph Badger High School in Kinsman. She was employed for 32 years for Johnson Rubber Company in Middlefield, Ohio; since 2009, she has been employed as an instructor at Trumbull County Career & Technical Center.

Sandra enjoyed volunteering and helping with many fundraising causes. She was involved for many years with the Gustavus Alumni Association where she served as an officer. She loved to bake and donate cookies for a variety of fundraisers and she would enter baking competitions. She helped organize her class reunions and enjoyed attending the monthly classmates breakfast. She also attended the monthly gathering of former Johnson Rubber Company employees.

Sandra’s hobbies included crocheting and she donated preemie infant caps to Rainbow Babies Hospital.

She loved the outdoors working on her farm and taking care of her beloved pets and she enjoyed going to her Zumba class in Greenville.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Frank A. Adams, whom she married July 23, 2002, of Gustavus; two brothers, Frank (Lori) Zigarevich of Halifax, Viginia and Michael (Mary) Zigarevich of Burghill, Ohio; two sisters, Susan (Rodney) Mullett of Hartford, Ohio, and Julie (Sean) Davis of Howland, Ohio; her niece, Maegan Zigarevich-Morgan; her nephew, Nicholas Zigarevich.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 11 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Cremation will follow services. Memorial contributions may be made to “Trap-Neuter-Return” of Warren, 2248 Elm Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

