Samuel W. Clark Obituary

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel W. Clark, age 77, of Edgewater Drive, South Shenango Township, passed away Friday evening, June 14, 2019, in the ER of UPMC Greenville, after suffering an apparent heart attack at home.

He was born in Greenville on August 30, 1941, to Joseph W. and Edith V. (Palmiter) Clark.

Sam was a 1959 graduate of Pymatuning Joint High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963.

He retired after 30 years of employment from Teed’s Wheel Alignment in Meadville, where he worked as a mechanic. For the past eight years, Sam was employed part time at Greenville Auto Parts.

Sam was a Life Member of Jamestown V.F.D., where he served as Fire Chief in the 1970’s and was a past president. He was also a member of Jamestown V.F.W. Post #5424, Jamestown Fireman’s Club, Hartstown Pump House #45 and C.L.V.F.D. Station #3.

Sam was of the Methodist faith and he enjoyed golfing, woodworking, hunting and taking care of his yard.

On June 11, 1965 he married the former Rose M. McArthur, she survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Ranetta “Lynn” Cyphert and her husband, Randy, of Conneaut Lake; two sons, Joseph W. Clark and his wife, Rebecca, of Burghill, Ohio and Michael A. Clark and his wife, Lori, of Meadville; three grandchildren, Jarred Hannold, Michael A. Clark, Jr. and Bronwyn Clark and three stepgrandchildren, Kiersten Cyphert, Cameron Cyphert and Connor Cyphert.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Esther McGill and Virda Tittle and a grandson, Joseph Clark.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown V.F.D., P.O. Box 13 Jamestown, PA 16134 or to Jamestown V.F.W. Post #5424, 205 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA 16134.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 17 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Hodge, Pastor of Jamestown United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial with commital prayers and military honors rendered by Jamestown VFW Honor Guard will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.