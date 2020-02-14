Samuel Meredith Kelly, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -Samuel Meredith Kelly, 68, of Wampum, Pennsylvania passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Wayne Township.

He was the son of the late Phillip and Eileen (Guy) Kelly and was born on October 9, 1951, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by one brother, Chuck Kelly of Wampum, Pennsylvania; sisters, Phyllis Kwolek of Wampum, Pennsylvania and Jo Morlan of East Palestine, Ohio; nephews, Charlie Kelly, Jr., Jonathan Kelly and his wife, Kelly, of Wampum, Pennsylvania and Scott McCown and his wife, Robin, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; niece, Bridgett McDaniel and her husband, Melvin, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; great-nephews, Darrell Harding and his wife, Annette, Christopher Houston and his wife, Alyssha, Jamie Houston and his wife, Kirsten and Joshua McCown, all of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Corey McCown and his wife, Adrianna, of Georgia, Matthew Kelly of Wampum, Pennsylvania and Isaac Houston of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He worked as a farmer and enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Interment will be in Clinton Cemetery, Wampum, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home-Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

