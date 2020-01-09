Samuel J. Mosca, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 13, 2020 in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10:00 a.m. for Samuel J. Mosca who passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, January 8, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Youngstown.

Sam was born on July 2, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Salvatore and Josephine Piesto Mosca.

He was a lifelong area resident.

Sam graduated from Chaney High School in 1957.

He served his country entering the United States Army in 1958 where he was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort Bragg, North Carolina and ultimately overseas in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1962.

Sam began his law enforcement career with the Youngstown Police Department in 1964 where he initially served as a patrolman and spent his last several years in the detective division. He retired in 1988 after 21 years of service.

He was married to his wife of 50 years, Karen Toth, January 24, 1970.

Sam was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Church where he generously gave of his talent and time, Tod Civic Club and Fraternal Order of Police.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Karen of Youngstown; his son, Sam (Christine) Mosca of Hubbard; three grandchildren, Zach, Jena and Alexa Mosca and several nieces and nephews. Sam also leaves his brother, Joseph (Nancy) Mosca of Canfield.

Besides his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his brother, John Mosca and his sister, Antoinette Tamburro.

Family and friends will gather from 4:00 – 7:-00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Schiavone Funeral Home.

Sam’s family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Manor for the love and care that they provided during his time as a resident there.

To send flowers to Samuel’s family, please visit our floral section.

