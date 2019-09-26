Samuel C. Rose, Vienna, Ohio – Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel C. Rose, 83, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 7:40 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

He was born June 24, 1936 in Cadiz, Ohio the son of the late Ferdinand and Agnes Walsh Rose and lived in the area most of his life.

Sam graduated from Point Marion in Pennsylvania. He worked for Republic Steel, LTV Steel for over 33 years and Youngstown Sinter Plant for 5 years.

He was a member of the Vienna Athletic Association for Mathews High School.

Sam enjoyed hunting and fishing; watching and being supportive of his kids sporting events. He was proud of being honored in having the batting cages at Mathews High School being named in his honor.

Sam is survived by his four sons Larry Rose of Vienna, Kenny Rose of Vienna, Timmy (Alyson) Rose of Garrettsville and Sammy (Lori) Rose of Cleveland; by two daughters Kelly (Mark) Rose Pemberton of Youngstown and Mary Rose (David) Daum of North Huntington, Pennsylvania; a brother Fred Rose of South Carolina; a sister Priscilla Pushcar of Hermitage and Casey George of Barberton and six grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his wife Connie Lee Hoffman Rose; three brothers Archibald, Herman and Edgar Rose and four sisters Sena Kimbral, Agnes Lipps, Jean Rose and Sandy Huey.

A casual graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Pavilion at the Vienna Township Cemetery where burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Sam’s name to the Vienna Mathews Athletic Club Boosters

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

