Samuel Anthony DeStefano, New Castle, Pennsylvania – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTribtes) – Samuel Anthony DeStefano, 52, of Hickory Township, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on December 30, 1966 a son of Thomas and Dianne (Mateja) DeStefano, his parents survive in New Castle.

Sam enjoyed fishing, cooking and watching the Food Network.

He is also survived by one son, Evan Samuel DeStefano of New Castle, his former wife, Beth C. Dover, three brother, Thomas DeStefano of New York, Daniel and David DeStefano, both of New Castle and one sister, Mary DeStefano Ruszkiewicz of Pittsburgh.

Private services were held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his son Evan to help with end of life costs and future expenses: www.gofundme.com/f/sam-destefano-memorial-fund. On-line condolences can be sent to: www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.