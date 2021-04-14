Willis C. Cole, South Pymatuning Township, PA

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Willis C. Cole, 91, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away on Saturday morning March 27, 2021 at his son and daughters-in-law’s home in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania where he has been residing over the past four years.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1929 the oldest son of the late Harold and Prudence (Stewart) Cole.

Willis was a 1947 graduate of Sharon High School and went on to proudly serve in the US Army during the Korean War.

Following his honorable discharge in 1953, he returned to the valley and began his career at Westinghouse from where he would retire.

Willis married the former Mary Serban on September 10th, 1951 and together they shared nearly fifty-seven years of marriage before her passing.

He loved watching baseball, old western tv shows, spending time with his family, gardening along with operating a small vegetable stand with his wife.

Willis had also been a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.

Willis is survived by his sons George and his wife Kathleen (Connelly) Cole of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Willis Cole of Yorba Linda, California; his grandchildren April (Linas) Ledebur, Clint (Shannon) Cole and Tara Cole; his great-grandchildren Olivia and Ella Ledebur and Liam Cole and brother David Cole.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, brother H. Edwin Cole, and sister Mildred Langford.

A graveside service was held on Thursday April 1, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Sharon officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146.

