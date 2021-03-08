Walter V. Stano, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter V Stano, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Walter was born on April 19, 1927 in Sharon to Joseph and Susan Milan Stano.

He was a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley and made his home with his wife, Rose, on the family’s Hermitage farm.

Walter attended Hickory High School then served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during the latter part of WWII and for several years after.

He was a carpenter and house builder for over 45 years retiring in 1992.

He was a member of the Holy Lutheran Church in Hermitage.

Walter’s greatest joy was spending time with his wife, Rose, and his family. He lived to work and loved his carpenter shop. He enjoyed reading and birdwatching anxiously waiting each year for the first sighting of his beloved bluebirds.

Walter is survived by his wife, Rose (Bronich), whom he married on June 14, 1952; a son, Michael and his wife, Donna Dewey, of Denver, Colorado; a daughter, Sally Hale and her husband, Stanley, of Hermitage; two sisters, Eleanor Sussdorf of Barnstable Village, Massachusetts and Ellen Smith of Bethesda, Maryland; a brother, Bob and his wife, Marilyn, of Donnelly, Idaho and his beloved nieces and nephews. Walter was especially close to his niece, Claudia Sussdorf, whose love and devotion to our family will never be forgotten. His most cherished memories were those with Claudia, her twin, Wendy, her sister, Ellen and their mother, Eleanor and our family spending late summer days at the farm picking blackberries, baling hay, wagon rides and horseback riding at the stables in Mercer.

In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by two sisters, Bessie and Helen and two brothers, Joseph and William.

The family would like to sincerely thank Linny, Laurie and the entire Staff of St John XXIII Home for their love and care of our dad. We would also like to thank special friend, Shirley Crook, who made it possible for Dad to live at home as long as he could.

A private internment has taken place at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

To sign the guestbook for Walter’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter V. Stano, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.