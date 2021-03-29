Wade J. Foltz, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wade J. Foltz age 71, of Masury, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 in his home.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 5, 1949, a son of William and Irene (Bater) Foltz.

Wade was a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School and an Alumni of Youngstown State University where he had majored in business.

He married his best friend and soulmate the former Michalene “Mickie” Kovach on September 14, 1971. Together they have journeyed through nearly 50 years by each other’s sides.

Wade was currently the owner and broker of Wade Foltz & Associates Real Estate in Brookfield and has spent over the past 30 years working within the real estate industry. He was a graduate of the National Appraisal Institute where he had been proud to receive his title as a Graduate Senior Appraiser.

He was a dedicated community servant serving as a member of the Fairhaven Industries Board where he had also served previously as president. Wade was a long-time member of the Brookfield Rotary Club where he served as club president for several terms. He was a member of St. Anthony Church in Farrell, Mercer County Chapter of The Compassionate Friends, as well as also volunteered for the Trumbull County Summer Enrichment Program which he and his wife Mickie had helped to establish.

When at home he enjoyed puttering and tinkering with all sorts of various projects.

Wade’s legacy will continue to live on through his devoted wife, Mickie; his brothers, Douglas Foltz of Hubbard, Thomas (Carol) Foltz of North Carolina and William “Fritz” (Kathryn) Foltz of Vienna; brother-in-law, Andy Kovach of California and by many nieces, nephews and longtime family friend Bill Cappitte.

He was greeted upon his arrival into Heaven by his daughter, Terri Lynn Foltz; parents, William and Irene Foltz; brother, Kenneth Foltz and sister-in-law, Laura Kovach.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, March 30, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, March 31 at the funeral home with Fr. Matthew Ruyechan officiating.

Interment will follow next to his daughter, Terri, at the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

