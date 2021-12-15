HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victor J. Anselmi of Hermitage passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 11, 2021, at Sharon Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 78 years old.

Vic was born in Emeigh, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1943, the youngest son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Harmotta) Anselmi.

Following his graduation from high school he worked as an auto mechanic for several years.

On June 27, 1970, Vic married his sweetheart, the former MaryAnn Hando and together they shared nearly 38 years before her passing on June 12, 2008.

Together Vic and MaryAnn began an entrepreneurial career that would span over thirty years owning and operating MaryAnn’s Restaurant and Catering that began in Sharon and later transitioned into Sharpsville. In later years he worked as the food supervisor at the Mercer County Jail before his well-deserved retirement.

In his free time, he enjoyed attending auctions and collecting various items especially antiques.

He is survived by his daughter, Darla M. Anselmi and her wife, Sarah, of Miamisburg, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews whom he loved.

In addition to his wife, MaryAnn, he was preceded in death by his parents and by six brothers, Joseph, Peter, Paul, Sam, Steve and Fr. Albert Anselmi.

Private arrangements are under the direction of the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. To sign the guestbook for Vic’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.