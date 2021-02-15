Theresa Amy Leigh VanScoik, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Amy Leigh VanScoik, age 33, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, February 3, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Shenango.

She was born in Sharon on September 28, 1987 to Gregory and Debra (Morris) VanScoik.

Theresa had graduated Gateway High School in Mississippi and had worked for Area Wide Protective.

She is survived by her children; her sister, Melanie Rausch of Marysville, Ohio and her brother, Eric Tuck of Magnetic Springs, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Billy Joe VanScoik.

Friends may gather with her family on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Please respect all current social distancing and health protocols, including the wearing of masks or face coverings when visiting the family and attending the gathering. To those who cannot attend the gathering or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Theresa and her family in your prayers.

