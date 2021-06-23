Theodore K. “Ted” Miller, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore K. Miller, 55 of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, June 10, 2021 in his residence.

Ted was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 17, 1965 and following his graduation from high school he had worked for several different companies before having a debilitating accident.

Throughout his life Ted was a quiet soul who enjoyed taking walks and watching movies. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed watching the games along with playing chess. Above all else he cherished spending time with his daughters and his granddaughter and attending their activities.

Surviving are his daughters, Audrianna Miller of Pittsburgh and Evelyn Miller of Sharon and by his granddaughter, Callie Carothers.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon. To sign the guestbook and leave condolences for Ted’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

