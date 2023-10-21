POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan G. Pawlak, 88, of Poland, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023, at her home in Poland, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 26, 1935, to the late Merritt and Kathyrn Babcock.

Following her graduation from high school, she attended Butler University in Indianapolis before being united in marriage with her sweetheart, J. Lloyd Pawlak, on May 26, 1960.

Along with being a devoted homemaker and mother to her young family, Susan was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses including a T-Shirt Shop in Sarasota, Florida, Baskin Robbins in Pittsburgh and an ice cream shop “Scoops on Beverly” in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Susan was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies. She was a kind, entertaining and spunky soul who loved to spend time with her cherished family and friends.

She leaves behind her beloved children, Susan Holland of Hamilton, Ohio, Lloyd Pawlak and his wife, Lori, of Narragansett, Rhode Island and by her five her cherished granddaughters, Abigail Holland, Jennifer Burling and her husband, Joey, Meghan Pawlak, Shannon Pawlak and Emily Pawlak.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 54 years, Lloyd, on January 27, 2014.

Friends may visit with her family 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the Sample- O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A private interment will be at Jefferson Memorial Park.

Friends and family may share memories with the Susan’s family by visiting her tribute at sampleodonnellfh.com.

