BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan A. Slavin, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, in the early morning of Saturday, December 23, 2023, following a long and fulfilling life at the age of 99.

She was born in Arbovale, West Virginia, the daughter of Pearly and Nettie (Sutton) Sheets.

Susan was a 1942 graduate of Greenbank High School and married her sweetheart, Paul B. Slavin, on May 18, 1946, following his return from serving in the Army during World War II.

Susan had worked at the former Sharon Store prior to her work as a stenographer for National Life and Accident Insurance Company at the Sharon office.

She has been a lifelong member of the Arbovale United Methodist Church in Arbovale, West Virginia.

She leaves behind her to cherish her memory, her children, Deborah Meeker and her fiancé, Bob Davis of Austintown, Ohio and Terence Slavin and his wife Sheila of Masury, Ohio; five treasured grandsons, Robert Meeker of Champion, Ohio, Brian Meeker and his wife Stephanie of Richmond, Indiana, Chris Meeker (Katy Marsh) of Shirley, Massachusetts, Matthew Slavin and his wife Taylor of Polk, Pennsylvania and Daniel Slavin of Masury, Ohio; her 11 beloved great-grandsons and great-granddaughters, Steven Postlethwaite, Adam and Aaron Miller, John Chicase and Alex Hall, Emily and Olivia Meeker, Brinlee Slavin, Charlee Chicase, Faith Hall and Mae Postlethwaite.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Paul on April 14, 2004, just prior to their 58th wedding anniversary.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146. Friends may visit with her family from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, OH.

The Slavin family would like to thank her wonderful neighbors Dennis and Linda Miner for the special care that they have given to Susan throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan’s honor to Arbovale United Methodist Church in care of Jane Gordon Financial Secretary 3473 N. Fork Loop Arbovale, WV 24915 or to The Camelot Center 3498 Barclay-Messerly Rd. Southington, OH 44470, an equine assisted therapy center where her daughter Debbie has been employed for twenty-eight years.

