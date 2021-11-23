Shirley A. Stewart, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Stewart, 83, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Saturday November 13, 2021 at Hospitality Care Center following a period of declining health.

Shirley was born on March 21, 1938 in Sharon the daughter of Joseph S. and Grace (Barnes) Stewart.

She was a 1959 graduate of Sharon High School and went on to serve our country in US Army during the Vietnam War with the Women’s Corps.

Following her time in the service she worked as a ward secretary at the former Sharon General Hospital and would retire as the unit secretary from the Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Ms. Stewart was a member of the Sharon First United Methodist Church. Shirley was a passionate sports fan and proudly followed the Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Ohio State Buckeyes. Above all she was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan for many years.

Shirley is survived by her nieces Debbie Mosora and her husband Mike of Brookfield, Marilyn Stewart; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephews Dennis Stewart and Alex Mosora.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday November 27, 2021 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania with Rev. Terry G. Shaffer officiating. Friends may visit with her family one hour prior to the time of service.

A private interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

