Sheryl L. Kerr, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sheryl L. Kerr, 74, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon September 12, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a several month illness.

She was born on December 27, 1946, in Sharon to William and Rose (Patrizi) Williams.

Sheryl was a graduate of Sharon High School and a devoted wife, mother and nana to her family.

She was a pillar of the American Cancer Society where she had faithfully served as an administrative assistant for over thirty-five years before her well-earned retirement in 2012. Following her retirement, she worked part-time for Altmeyers in Hermitage where she continued to make many new friends and acquaintances over the years.

She was a former member of the Oakland Avenue United Methodist Church. Sheryl’s greatest joys were her six grandchildren whom she supported by diligently attending every sporting, dance, or other activities they were involved with. She also was an active fundraiser and supporter of the Relay for Life and was proud of her team “Nana’s Super Six”.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children Kurt Donaldson and his wife Yvette, of Florida, Kevin Donaldson and his wife Lisa of West Middlesex and Nicole Hayne and her husband Dan of Greenville; she was the beloved Nana of Kole, Myrissa, Garrett, Delaney Donaldson, Reagan and Bennett Hayne and sister of Linda Ciccone.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and soulmate Frederick R. Kerr on November 30, 1994, and by her sister Donna LaScola.

Friends may visit with her family on Friday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place at America’s Cemetery.

Contributions in her honor may be made to Stray Haven Animal Shelter 94 Donation Rd. Greenville, Pennsylvania.

