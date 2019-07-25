Sheila Mihalson, Wheatland, PA – Obituary

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila Mihalson, 83, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 while a patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

She was born in Ongar Parish in Essex, England on June 7, 1936 to Sidney and Maud (Barton) Talmage.

She graduated from St. John’s School in England and moved to the United States in 1956.

She had worked as a clerk retiring form the Kmart Corporation.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Wheatland.

In her free time, she enjoyed feeding birds and taking care of her flowers. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Sheila will be dearly missed by her husband, Andrew “Sonny” Mihalson whom she married on June 30, 1984; her children: her son, Steven J. Roller and her daughter, Christine S. Frejik and her husband, John; three grandchildren, Brittany Darby and husband, Justin, Michael Frejik and wife, Meghan and Steven Roller and wife, Heidi; great-grandchildren, Luke and Peyton Darby, Austin, Haylee and Jeremy Roller and Jakob Rivieccio; her brother, James Talmage of Ongar, England and by her sister, Janet Wren of Melbourne, Australia.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Gilson and grandchildren, Sherry Roller and Johnny Roller.

Private services are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon.

