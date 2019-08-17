Sarah K. McIntyre, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah K. McIntyre, 71, passed away in her home on Friday, August 16, 2019, while under the care of hospice, following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Bridgeport, West Virginia on September 1, 1947, to Teter and Gladys Cropp.

Sarah retired in 1998 from I.N.R. Properties of Norwalk, Ohio, where she had worked as an apartment manager.

Sarah leaves behind and will be deeply missed by her husband, Gene, whom she married on February 13, 1971; her daughter, Connie (Robert) Rickard of Mercer; son, Greg Spencer of East Liverpool, Ohio; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Ramona Boyce and Sandra Cendrowski and by her brother, Ron Cropp.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Ken and John Cropp.

A funeral service will be held on Monday evening, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the start of the service.

Burial will be at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point, West Virginia.

