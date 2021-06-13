Sara Louise “Sally” Adler, South Pymatuning Township, PA

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Louise “Sally” Adler, 98, formerly of South Pymatuning Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, June 9, 2021, at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville.

She was born on December 1, 1922, in Sharon, to William and Clara (Hoffacker) Bartholomew.

She was a 1942 graduate of Sharon High School.

During World War II and prior to her marriage, she had worked for the former Grafo Colloids Corporation. Later in life Sally served as the front desk manager of the Holiday Inn in West Middlesex, where she retired after 21 years in 1996.

She was a long-time member of the Faith Presbyterian Church, where she had been active in many dinners and church functions.

Sally was an avid reader, wonderful cook and devoted mother to her family.

Mrs. Adler is survived by her three children, John “Jack” Adler, Robin Adler, both of Sharpsville and Linda Webb and her husband, Rick, of Cortland, Ohio; her grandsons, Brett and Christopher Peters and by her great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Peters.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Russell C. Adler, on January 6, 2008; her brother, Chester Bartholomew and sister, Ruth Marcello.

In accordance with her wishes, a private funeral service was held at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Burial has taken place at Oakwood Cemetery.

