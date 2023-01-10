AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Sanetrik, 76, passed away Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, at Adventura Humility House after a brave battle with cancer and dementia.

Sandra, or “Sandy” as she was lovingly called, was born on January 12, 1946 to Norval and Fannie Salsgiver.

Sandy retired as a secretary from Covelli Enterprises.

She spent much of her life in the Austintown area and devoted most of her time to her two grandchildren. Upon her retirement she provided daycare for her grandchildren and was a huge presence in their young lives. Sandy enjoyed attending all of their activities and events, as well as always being their biggest fan. She provided them with encouragement and support that was unwavering.

When not cheering on her grandchildren, she could be found spending time with friends, crocheting, or listening to music in the park on a summer evening. Sandy loved her family and was known for her love of dancing, her contagious laugh and by her larger-than-life personality.

She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Berkenyi and her husband, John; her grandchildren, Alex and Abigail Berkenyi; her brothers, Jack and George Salsgiver; many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and by her former husband, Gerald Tinal.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Norval and Fannie; her husband, Ray Sanetrik; sisters, Carolyn Bailey and Linda Slimmer and by her brothers, Harold, Bob, Ralph, Jim and Ray Salsgiver.

Her wishes are to be cremated without services.

She wishes to be remembered for her love of dancing, her fun and outgoing personality and her love for her family.

Arrangements handled by Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook for Sandy, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

