Ruth E. Johnson, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Johnson, of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, February1, 2021, following a short illness. She was 85 years old.

Ruthie was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on February 21, 1935, to Walter and Rose (Ritchie) Johnson and has spent most of her life on the family farm as a homemaker.

She enjoyed reading, working her cross-word puzzles and spending time with her beloved cat, Buzzy.

Ruthie leaves behind her brothers, Lawrence Johnson and Walter “Pete” Johnson; her sisters, Rose Kirk, Margaret “Peggy” Janoski and her husband, Walter, Tina Treimer and her husband, Brett; along with her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Eugene Johnson.

A private burial will take place at Mount Washington Cemetery in Jefferson Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

