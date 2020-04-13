Ruth B. Dillon, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ruth B. Dillon 83, passed away peacefully at noon on Thursday April 9, 2020 following a brief illness.

She was born at the Christian H. Buhl Hospital in Sharon on Monday July 6, 1936 the second daughter of Hal Swift and Ida Mae (Specht) Butler.

Ruthie spent her early years in Hickory Twp. before her family moved to Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield where she would go on to become a 1954 Alumna of Brookfield High School.

Following graduation, she soon met Robert “Bob” Dillon who would become her sweetheart and later her husband on April 23, 1956. This began a journey of over fifty-seven-years at each other’s side.

Early in life she had worked for the former Brookfield Dairy as well as J.C. Penny’s and in her later years she was a caregiver to many friends and neighbors. Above all else she was a dedicated wife, mom, nana and great-nana to her family.

Ruth enjoyed working around her home, mowing her yard and was never afraid of running chainsaws, or various other power tools and equipment even into her late seventies. She frequently helped her family and friends with projects in and around their homes up until last year. Following Bob’s retirement, they traveled together in their motor home to many places throughout the United States, Canada and had taken a tour of Europe. She had also played in several golf leagues, bowled in leagues at Thornton Hall and Bellwick Lanes, and hosted numerous picnics and other gatherings for her family and friends at her home over the years.

She was a devoted mother to her sons Robert H. Dillon and Gary A. Dillon (Patricia Burke); she was the nana of four Robert J. Dillon and his wife Megan, Rachel N. Dillon, Gary E. Dillon, and Patrick M. Dillon and his wife Kory; great-nana of Adaline “Addie” Dillon and another little girl on the way; sister-in-law of Denise Dillon; aunt of Jodi (Jody) Sucharski, Janell Dresel, Paula Dillon, Amy (Frank) Gargiulo, and Jodonna (Gary Sabourin) Handle, Roy Handle; and a great-aunt of her nieces Zoe, Kayla, and Haylie Sucharski and Ava and Olivia Gargiulo.

She was greeted into Heaven by her husband Bob who passed away on October 14, 2013, her parents and by her sister Joan Handle-Yates.

A private service will be held for her family followed by internment in Brookfield Twp. Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon.

A public celebration of her life will be held and announced at a future date.

In light of the present circumstances, friends are invited to express their condolences and memories to Ruthie’s family by visiting her tribute at www.sampleodonnellfh.com during this time.

