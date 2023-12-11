HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Thore Mattson of Hermitage, died on the morning of Friday December 8, 2023 after a brief illness. He was 92 years old.

Bob was born February 19, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio to Lily E. and Thore A. Mattson.

He was a 1949 graduate of Hickory High School.

He served in the Army from 1952-1954 where he was stationed in Germany and continued to serve in the Army Reserve until 1959. After leaving the Army, Bob worked at Ivor J. Lee Plumbing and Heating as a plumber and estimator until his retirement in 1994.

Bob was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hermitage where he had served on the church board. He was active in the community and volunteered at Meals on Wheels for over 20 years, served on the Hickory School Board, a member of the Buhl Club and served on its board of directors. Bob served on the board of directors of Century Club at Pymatuning Reservoir where he was also longtime member and had been a member of the Kedron Lodge F.A.M. #389 in West Middlesex.

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Suzann Rollinson Mattson, whom he married on August 19, 1955. Also surviving are his three daughters, Patricia S. Leax of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Jane C. Mattson of Littleton, Colorado and Karen J. Mattson of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Michelle E. Leax; a great-granddaughter, Serena M. Leax and a brother, Roy Mattson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Carl and Bernard Mattson and his son-in-law, James Leax.

Friends may visit with his family on Tuesday December 12 from 4:00 – 7:00p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home at 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday December 13, 2023 in the funeral home.

A private burial will take place at Morefield Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels in Hermitage, Pennsylvania or to the Buhl Club of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Friends are invited to express their condolences and share their memories with Bob’s family by visiting www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

