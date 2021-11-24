Robert “Biff” T. Rowney, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Biff” T. Rowney, of Boardman passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on the morning of Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness. He was eighty years old.

Biff was born in Youngstown on May 16, 1941, a son of Ray W. and Alice (Crockett) Rowney and was a graduate of Sharon High School. Following high school, he furthered his education at the University of Michigan and Youngstown State University and held lifelong fond memories of his time at each.

Biff proudly served our great country during the Vietnam War for several years, attaining the rank of first lieutenant before receiving his honorable discharge in 1967.

Following his discharge, he became a restaurateur, owning and operating numerous restaurants in the area, including Rowney’s Family Restaurant and The Old German. He continued in his entrepreneurial career over thirty years before his retirement.

During his youth, he was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Sharon where he participated in many groups and activities. He was later a member of Boardman United Methodist Church. Biff was a former member of the Ohio Restaurant Association, an avid golfer and a diehard Michigan Wolverines fan.

Biff is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, the former Alta “Presh” Miller, whom he married on July 25, 1964; their children, Amanda Grzelewski and her husband Scott of Howland, Sarah Boyarko and her husband Matt of Boardman and Dr. Robert “Jess” Rowney, Jr. and his wife Vickie of Avon Lake; grandchildren Jake, Sam, Isla, and Jack; brother Ray W. Rowney, Jr. and his wife Rebecca of Greeneville, Tennessee; brother-in-law Jack Park of Upper Arlington, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister Sue Park.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 in the Buhl Memorial Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Dr. Glenn M. Hink officiating. Friends may visit with his family beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in Biff’s memory.

Arrangements are by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State St. Sharon, Pennsylvania.

