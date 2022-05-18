BRUNSWICK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita A. Hurd, age 73, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Sunday May 1, 2022 at her home in Brunswick, Ohio.

Rita was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on November 7, 1948 a daughter of the late Thomas and Lela (Orndorff) Messersmith.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School and worked for many years as a customer service representative for Kmart before her retirement.

Rita was a member of the Brunswick V.F.W. and had enjoyed bowling, ceramic painting and crocheting.

She is survived by her siblings Bonnie Kline of Wheatland, George Messersmith of Wheatland and Tina (Paul) Rohrdanz of Masury, Ohio; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband Donald A. Hurd, her daughter Christina E. Hurd and by her sister Mary Kaldy.

Friends may call from 5:00-7:00PM on Monday May 23, 2022 at Sample- O’Donnell Funeral Home at 555 East State Street in Sharon, PA.

Burial will take place at Westside Cemetery.

Friends and family may send condolences at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

