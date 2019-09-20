Richard Harry Fahnline, New Wilmington, PA – Obituary

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Harry Fahnline passed away Sunday evening, September 15, 2019 in his residence at Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington. He was eighty-six years old.

He was born June 24, 1933, in Sharon, a son of John and Helene (Stewart) Fahnline.

Richard was a 1951 graduate of Sharon High School and was a 1955 graduate of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York where he received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He later furthered his education obtaining master’s degree at George Washington University in Washington D.C. in 1966.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1955 until 1958 when he received his honorable discharge having attained the rank of Master Specialist. He worked for as an administrator for the federal government in Washington D.C. until his retirement in 1988.

He is survived by his sister Mrs. Nancy Fahnline-Warren of New Wilmington; a brother Donald Edward Fahnline of Altoona; his sister-in-law Ann Hoffman Fahnline of Centerville, Ohio and by several nieces and nephews as well as grandnephews and grandnieces.

Mr. Fahnline was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helene; his brother George Robert Fahnline and by his brother-in-law, James Forsythe Warren, sister-in-law Elizabeth Gates Fahnline.

A graveside service officiated by The Rev. Dr. Glenn M. Hink, will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Fahnline Family Plot at Oakwood Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at later date at Shenango on the Green.

