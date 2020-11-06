Rebecca “Becky” J. White, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” J. White, age 45, formerly of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday November 2, 2020 at her home in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

Becky was born in Sharon on April 13, 1975, the youngest daughter of Leo and Edith (Trump) White.

She attended Hermitage Schools and graduated from Homer L. Ferguson High School in Newport News, Virginia.

Becky had worked as a payroll clerk and in management at several retail stores, most recently for CVS Pharmacy.

Becky enjoyed singing and dancing, scrapbooking, collecting llama and Hello Kitty items, but most of all Becky was family oriented. She would not miss a family gathering, where she enjoyed sharing stories and laughter, playing games and doing all of the cleaning after holiday meals. These are the memories her family will forever cherish.

She leaves behind her only son Hunter A. White of Rochester, Pennsylvania, her sisters Tina Marcacci of Allison Park, Pennsylvania, Corina (Robert) Zikmund of Hermitage, Zena Deitz of Sharon, Toni (Robert) Raseta of Youngstown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Cindy Lou Houfek.

A private service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Friends may send condolences to Becky’s family at www.sampleodonnellfh.com .

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rebecca “Becky” J. White, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: