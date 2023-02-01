SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter “Pete” Juri Kautsky, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 26, 2023 while grocery shopping.

Pete, was a long-time resident of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was born on June 27, 1950 in Munich, Germany and emigrated to the United States with his family in 1951.

Pete earned his Bachelor’s Degree in History of Latin America at University of California, Berkley in 1972.

Pete later worked as a journalist, commercial fisherman, taxi driver, antique-bookstore owner, long-haul trucker and building inspector.

He had lived in Berkeley California, Homer and Bethel, Alaska, Everett, Washington, Council, Bluffs, Iowa, Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Pete had many talents. He was an accomplished pianist, knew several languages, was a nationally recognized poet and owner of Curious Carp Press. His hobbies included book and stamp collecting, gardening, fishing, music, chess and socializing with friends.

Peter was a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox community in Sharon, Pennsylvania for many years.

He loved and adored his nieces and nephews.

He’s survived by his mother, Irina Kautsky; his two brothers, Mark and his wife, Lisa, Lesperance and George and his wife, Dorene, Marshall; his sister, Natasha and her husband, Paul, Mallon; nieces, Katherine and Elsa and nephew, Alexander.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 389 Clark Street, Sharon with Very Rev. Steve Repa, pastor, officiating. Calling hours will begin one hour prior to the start of the service, at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Pete will be greatly missed and especially remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, generosity and compassion for those in need.

