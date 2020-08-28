Peggy Sue Thompson, Mercer, Pennsylvania – obit

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Sue Thompson, 47, of Mercer, Pennsylvania passed away late Saturday, August 15, 2020.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 20, 1972 a daughter of Mont and Mary Thompson.

Peggy had worked for T.S.A. for ten years as a lead safety officer and more recently for the Mercer County 911 Center.

She leaves behind her four children, Allyssa Hinkle (girlfriend of Akhilesh Venugopalan), Ashley Maestas (wife of CJ Maestas), Alex Hinkle (fiancé of Tessa Mcgarrity), Amber Hinkle (fiancée to Marshall Fowler), as well as her granddaughter, Amora Hinkle-Mcgarrity. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Thompson and her three siblings, Kevin Thompson, David Thompson and Lorie Shaw. She also shared her life with her boyfriend of nine years, Alex Afanador.

She is preceded in death by her father, Mont Thompson and her grandparents.

She was forever devoted to her family and was celebrated with a small funeral with close friends and family.

Arrangements handled by Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook for the Peggy’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peggy Sue Thompson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 30, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: