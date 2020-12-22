Patrick P. Alfredo, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick P. Alfredo, age 77, of Masury, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 14, 2020, at Greenbrier Center in Boardman following a period of declining health.

Pat was born in Butler, Pennsylvania, on January 6, 1943, to Patrick and Virginia (Granato) Alfredo and was a 1961 graduate of Brookfield High School. While in High School, Pat enjoyed participating in sports and school plays. After high school, Pat worked for Sharon paving then Chadderton Trucking where his love of driving and maintaining trucks became his life’s work.

In addition to working with and driving trucks Pat enjoyed socializing with friends, playing golf, watching NASCAR and spending time with his family who he loved very much. Pat’s love of family and friends was best represented during the many gatherings which he organized. Pat was always up for good conversations which included a debate or two along with many laughs.

Survivors include his wife and soulmate of more than 57 years, the former Carol M. Giordano, whom he married on November 9, 1963; his sons, Brian Alfredo, Sean Alfredo and his wife, Colleen and his beloved grandchildren, Brian Alfredo, Kelsie Alfredo, Anthony Alfredo and Tyler Alfredo. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Blasko, of Hermitage, Pennsylvani; sister of Carol Alfredo, along with many cousins in the tristate area.

He was preceded in death by his parents, numerous aunts and uncles along with a brother-in-law, Joseph Blasko, husband of Mary Blasko.

A private service and burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146.

Friends may send condolences to Pat’s family at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

