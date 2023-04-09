HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia D. Clapper, 97, of Hermitage, passed away in her sleep on Sunday April 2, 2023 in the comfort of her own home.

She was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on February 24, 1926, the daughter of LeRoy and Margaret (Hicks) Saylor and was a 1944 graduate of Altoona High School.

Patty married her sweetheart George W. Clapper on December 12, 1945, together they would share nearly 73 years of marriage and their three children Philip, Aimee, and Karen.

She was a longtime member of the Hickory United Methodist Church and active in the Methodist Women’s Group.

Patty was a member of the Hickory Women’s Club, including past president & Garden Club; several card clubs and neighborhood homemakers’ group. She excelled in flower gardening, flower arrangement and judged many local flower shows. An excellent cook and baker, she also was an avid reader.

Patty and George enjoyed retirement by wintering for 26 years in Sebastian, Florida.

She is survived by her children, son, Philip W. Clapper of Clark; daughters, Aimee D. Clapper and her companion Francis Jensen of Sharon and Karen S. Clapper of Hermitage; five grandchildren, Neely, Summer, Whitney, Jessica and Matthew and her five great-grandchildren Gianna, Isabella, Antonia, Logan and Donovan and her great-great-grandson, Rocco.

She was preceded in death by her husband George on September 10, 2018; brothers, Jack and Donald Saylor and by her daughter-in-law, Pamela Clapper.

Private arrangements by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146.

Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Altoona.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hickory United Methodist Church.

Friends are invited to express their condolences and share their memories with Pat’s family by visiting www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia “Patty” Clapper, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.