Patricia A. Karkoska, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Karkoska, age 73, passed away on Saturday evening, August 1, 2020 at Nugent’s CCRC in Hermitage.

She was born in Sharon on April 24, 1947 the daughter of the late John and Anna (Horodnick) Karkoska and was a graduate of Sharon High School.

Earlier in life, Patty had worked as a candy striper at Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was also a homemaker and a former member of St. Adalbert’s Church in Farrell.

She loved nature, especially the birds that visited her home, butterflies, horses and going to horse shows. She also enjoyed country music, word search puzzles and taking walks to meet new people and friends wherever she went.

She will always be remembered by her siblings, Gloria Fondak and Delores Karkoska of Sharon, John Karkoska of Sharpsville and Nancy Karkoska of Transfer, along with her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening, August 7, 2020 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Friends may visit with her family beginning at 5:00 p.m. prior to the start of the service.

To sign the guestbook for the Karkoska family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia A. Karkoska, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: