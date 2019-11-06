Nichelle Renee Merat, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nichelle Renee Merat, 50, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 2, 1969 in Lorain, Ohio a daughter of Fredrick and Margaret (Hether) Merat. She was a longtime area resident living in Sharpsville as well as being in Florida for some time.

Nichelle loved doing anything and everything with her girls. This included helping them with their after-school activities, Girl Scouts, band, and continuously making sure to help them with their many fundraisers. She enjoying watching her girls in all their school activities, listening to music, as well as taking care of her cats.

She also loved spending time with her sister Jerrilynn and her nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.

She is survived by her five children Harry-James Brennan, Kristen Dawn Brennan, Karyna Nikole Fanning, Kristalyn Rose Merat, and Keiralea Reynah Merat; siblings Tania Merat and Jerrilynn Artman (Merat); nieces and nephews Jessica Lynn Artman-Torres, Heather Olivia Artman, Grail William Artman, Ariel Leah Artman, Dylan Ryder Artman and Shawn Darrell Artman; great-nephews and great-nieces Jensen Lukas Artman, Angel Gabriel Torres, Logan Artman, Lillie Artman, Leah Artman, Damon Brown, Makayla Brown, Jeniyia Brown.



Funeral services are being held privately for family and close friends and are under the care of the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146.

To sign the guestbook for the Nichelle’s family please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com .