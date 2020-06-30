Myra “Penny” J. Pendleton, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Myra “Penny” J. Pendleton, 82, formerly of Meadowbrook Road passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at Clepper Manor in Sharon where she had received exceptional care during her time with them over the past three years.

Penny was born in Sharon on August 5, 1937 the only child of Roger and Mrya Bell (Caldwell) Pendleton.

She was a 1955 graduate of Sharon High School and attended Youngstown College and Penn State University Shenango Campus. She was also a graduate of the Christian H. Buhl School of Nursing in 1958 where she received her degree as a registered nurse.

A lifelong caregiver, Penny retired in 1993 from the Sharon Regional Hospital with more than 34 years of service. She would also go on to spend an additional six years helping others at St. John XXIII home.

She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, K.N.O.W. Keystone Nurses Association West, Penn State Nursing Association, Penn Lake Council of the Girl Scouts of American, Rainbow Girls and the Sharon Regional Health System Retirees.

Penny also enjoyed traveling with her mother and taking trips to Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Hawaii and New England and especially to Islesboro, Maine.

She will be deeply missed and always remembered by her numerous extended family, as well as her longtime friends, Thelma Davidson, Bonnie Milliron and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday morning, July 2 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon with Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating. Friends may pay their respects beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

A private burial will follow next to her mother at Oakwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Pine Tree Society of Maine, The American lung Association or the church memorial fund.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 1, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.