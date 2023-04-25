MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Monica L. Cox, age 53, of Mercer, passed away in the early morning of Sunday April 23, 2023 at UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh.

Monica was born in Warren, Ohio on February 11, 1970 a daughter of Randall W. Clutter and Delores J. (Morris) Clutter.

She was currently working as an assembler for Cantel Medical in Sharon.

Monica was a devoted wife, mom, and grandma who loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved all things Disney, shopping, and taking trips to the beach. Christmas was her favorite time of the year, and she was always preparing for the next upcoming holiday season.

She leaves behind to always cherish her memory her husband with whom she has shared more than thirty years John W. Cox; their children Jennifer (John Klingensmith) Lacey of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, Michael (Brittiny) Cox of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Davey (Allena) Cox, of Mercer, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Ivan, Alivia, Avery, Blake, Gabby, and Rian; and by her sisters Tabitha (Frank) Dobbins of Lordstown, Ohio; Estee (Mike) Helterbran of Girard, Ohio; Randee (Joe) Warga of Portland, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may visit with her family from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday April 29, 2023 at Sample- O’Donnell Funeral Home at 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

