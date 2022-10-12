HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Rose “Millie” Zager, age 94 of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, Octo­ber 2, 2022 at Avalon Springs Place.

Millie was born July 10, 1928 in Farrell to Antonio and Carmosina (Bumonte) Pugliese. She grew up on Beechwood Avenue and was a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley.

After graduating from Farrell High School, Millie first worked as a bookkeeper with S.J. Gully, and then as a purchasing agent for Howell Industries in Masury.

Outside of work, Millie enjoyed a life of music, travel and recreation with family and friends. An avid golfer and bowler, Millie could often be found chasing birdies or knocking down pins. At home, she gardened with her father, or relaxed with her cat.

She and her husband, George Zager, traveled to Italy and throughout parts of Europe. When not traveling, Millie enjoyed listening to George play in a popular local polka band.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Marie (Pugliese) D’Onofrio; brother, Patrick Pugliese and niece, Antoinette (D’Onofrio) Wooten.

Millie is survived by two stepchildren, Dean and Merilee Zager; by seven nieces and nephews and by many great-nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family and countless friends who knew her to be one of the kindest, sweetest and most selfless souls to ever walk this earth.

Per her wishes, there will be a private burial and arrangements by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

