Mildred M. Phillips-Carlson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred M. Phillips-Carlson, age 92, formerly of Rexford Drive in Hermitage, passed away on Saturday evening, August 15, 2020 at Devon Oaks Assisted Living in Westlake, Ohio.

Millie was born in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1928, the daughter of the late Ben and Wilda McCall.

She worked as a teller for the former Mellon Bank and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.

In earlier years she had enjoyed golfing with her friends at Tam O’Shanter and was a member of several area ladies and couples leagues.

She leaves behind her son, Richard M. (Patty) Phillips of Olmsted Falls, Ohio; her grandchildren, Michael (Christa) Phillips, Matthew (Gina) Phillips, Ashley (Jeff) Harris and Kaitlyn Fiddler (Greg McGee); great-grandchildren, Vivienne, Harper, Collin and Audrey and her son-in-law, Richard (Cindy) Fiddler.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard E. Phillips on January 31, 1974; second husband, Clifford D. Carlson on February 14, 2014 and by her daughter, Susan E. Fiddler on October 9, 2006.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday August 22, 2020 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon. Friends may visit with her family beginning one hour prior to the start of the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the First Tee of Sharon.

