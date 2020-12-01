McArthur “Jim” J. Berry, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – McArthur “Jim” J. Berry, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia on February 19, 1945 to Otis and Annie Berry.

Following his graduation from high school he served three years as a Private in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before his honorable discharge.

On September 20, 1968, Jim married his beloved wife, Donna R. (Simpson) Berry. They were married for nearly 46 years before she preceded him in death on March 29, 2014.

He had worked as a welder retiring from Mercer Forge in 2010 with over 30 years of service.

In his free time, he enjoyed fishing at the Shenango Dam and other area lakes, was a former hunter and skilled at Intarsia woodworking. He was a wonderful husband, dad and all-around family man to his family and also his beloved cats.

Jim is survived by his sister, Ann K. Jordan of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his sisters-in-law, Shirley Mook of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Pat Patterson of Mercer, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews in both in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; daughter, Traci Berry on March 24, 2014 and sister, Jane Patton.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, December 3 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon.

Donations in his memory may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 3871 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

To sign the guestbook for Jim’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of McArthur “Jim” Berry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.