Marie B. Weiss, Farrell, PA – Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, the good Lord took one of his favorite angels. Marie Bleier Weiss passed away peacefully at Menorah Park, Beachwood, Ohio, where she had been in residence the past three years.

Born on October 4, 1919, in Alliance, Ohio and, as a child, she moved to Farrell, Pennsylvania where she graduated from Farrell High School in 1938.

She married her childhood sweetheart, Arthur, on August 5, 1939. Marie was a devoted and dedicated wife until Art passed away on May 7, 2008,

Marie, worked for 24 years at Millers Shoe Store, dedicated to insuring that each child born in “The Valley” was properly fit until such time that Millers could no longer cater to their growing feet. She cared for each child as if that child was hers.

Her doors, first on Wallis Avenue and later on Park Avenue, were always open to anyone in need of a friend.

She cared for her mother and mother-in-law until their dying days with an understanding, tenderness and love that cannot be measured.

A life-long member B’nai Zion synagogue in Farrell and contributor to every possible organization in need of a helping hand, Marie was pillar in the Jewish community.

Her fingers were permanently “disfigured” as a result of having them crossed, from tip off to final whistle, watching the Farrell Steelers from her seat at center court, row 3. Or, later in life, covering her eyes as the Cleveland Cavaliers played a close game…that she could not bear to watch, but she did peek!

Marie raised two children, Sheila (husband, Gerald Alan Kazdin- deceased) currently in Beachwood and Gary (wife, Peggy Liu), residing in Fountain Hills, Arizona, who gave her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Marie was a wonderful sister to her three brothers, Abe, Edward, Harry and sister Rose.

As one can imagine, her family has grown to include so many. As she approached 100 and in failing health, everyone took the time to pay homage to this very special woman. Phone calls and family coming from all parts of the country were common every day occurrences.

We are ALL far better for her having her touch our lives. Her influence on each of us is immeasurable.

A graveside funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Temple Beth Israel Cemetery, 251 Mercer Avenue, Hermitage, PA. She will be interred, next to her husband.

Now, Marie is with the love of her life, Art in the Kingdom of God.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon.

