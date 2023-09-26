HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes)- Margaret Cameron, 88, of Hermitage, passed away on August 29, 2023 at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born in Sharpsville on November 25, 1934 to the late John and Margaret Buynak.

Peg attended Sharpsville Schools and would go on to help on the family farm as well work as a paper carrier for the Sharon Herald. She was a member of New Virginia United Methodist Church, an avid reader and enjoyed working word search puzzles.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

Peg was preceded in death by her husband George L. Cameron Jr. on March 2, 2003, her brother John “Jack” Buynak, and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service to honor Peg’s life will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday October 2, 2023 at Sample- O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Friends may visit with her family beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the start of the service.

A private internment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

