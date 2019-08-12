Lynette Dallas, Grove City, PA – Obituary

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyVallyTributes) – Lynette Dallas, 72, formerly of Sharpsville passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 while a patient at Orchard Manor.

She was born in South Pymatuning on April 28, 1947 to Frank and Christina (Smith) Dallas Sr.. Lynette graduated in 1965 from Sharpsville H.S. and worked as janitress for the Sharpsville School District, the Keystone Blind Association, and Christ Lutheran Church for many years. Previously she also had owned and operated Nett’s Nitting Nock in Sharpsville and had been an Avon representative for over thirty-five years.

She was a commissioned lay leader with the Lutheran Synod and was currently a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Castle.

Lynette will be dearly missed by her brother Frank (Charlotte) Dallas Jr., sister Bonnie Donley, five nieces, a nephew, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Elaine Nickel and by her brothers-in-law Larry Nickel and Gary Donley.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday evening, August 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State St. in Sharon. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the start of the service.

Burial will be at Westside Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the family care of the funeral home.

