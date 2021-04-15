Lucille V. Reagle, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille V. Reagle, age 101, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon April 11, 2021 in her home.

She was born on October 8, 1919 in Sharon to Stanley Edward and Maude (Marshal) Franklin. Ceil was raised by her uncle and aunt Elmer and Bessie White and was a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley.

She married Ernest A. Reagle on June 19, 1940 and together would share more than sixty-seven years of marriage.

Ceil worked for Westinghouse during World War II and following Ernie’s return from the war became a homemaker and mother to their son Rick.

She was a longtime member of the East Side Church in Sharon and had enjoyed golfing as well as been a member of several golf leagues. Ceil and her husband also traveled to many different destinations throughout the years.

Ceil is survived by her daughter-in-law Roseanne Reagle, three grandchildren Devon (Keith) Ricciardi, Jason (Julia) Reagle, Adam (Samantha) Reagle, eight great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Joyce Franklin and several nieces and nephews.

She was greeted into Heaven by her husband Ernest, her son Richard “Rick” Reagle along with her siblings Theda Powell, Eileen Driscoll, John “Bud” Stanley Franklin.

A private burial has taken place at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania.

