Linda L. Hodgson, Burghill, Ohio – Obituary

BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Hodgson, 76, of Burghill, Ohio passed away on Friday morning, August 16, 2019, in the Sharon Regional Medical Center.

She was born on June 11, 1943, in Sharon, a daughter of Carl M. and Violet R. (Richards) Stuard.

Linda was a member of the first graduating class of Joseph Badger High School in 1961.

She married Howard “Bud” Hodgson, Jr. on June 6, 1963 and together they would share the love of their two children Todd and Rebecca before his passing on March 30, 1978.

Linda had worked as an inspector for L.C.I. in Vienna before her retirement in 2003 and had spent the majority of her life as a devoted mother and grandmother to her family.

She loved animals, baking, cooking as well as watching Sean Hannity on Fox News. She also enjoyed watching Jeopardy of course knowing all of the answers and always being the first to know playing “Name that Tune”.

She was the proud mother of Todd (Lisa) and Rebecca (Joe) Clark; grandmother to Benjamin (Ashley) Hodgson and Bronwyn Clark; great-grandma to Colton Alan Hodgson, all of Burghill. She will be dearly missed by her brother, Charles Stuard; niece, Beth (Mark); nephews, John, Jr. and Dylan; two great-nieces, Meg (Alex) and Mary; a great-nephew, Mason; sister-in-law, Linda Stuard and many other family and friends along with her dearest friend, Kathryn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; her brother, Judge John Stuard; sister, Ruth Ann Newfield; half-brother, Edward Stuard, and sister-in-law, Betty Stuard.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Orangeville United Methodist Church, 7850 Orangeville Road with Pastor Ron McIlvaine, officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the start of the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon.

If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to any local animal shelter.

To sign the guestbook for the Hodgson family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.