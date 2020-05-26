Leonard C. Kutnak, Yankee Lake, Ohio

YANKEE LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard C. Kutnak, 85, of Yankee Lake passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio following a period of declining health.

He was born on November 18, 1934 in Farrell the only child of John and Marie (Papp) Kutnak.

Following his graduation from high school, he served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1957 through 1963 before receiving his honorable discharge.

Leonard began his career in the mail room at Westinghouse where he would work his way up through various positions to become a computer programmer and systems analyst before his retirement.

He was a longtime member of the Vienna Fish and Game Club and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

When he was able to drive, he enjoyed taking trips to Mountaineer Casino to play table games and always looked forward to having Sunday dinner with his family, especially his great-grandsons.

His memories will continue live on through his daughter, Sherri Krznar and her husband, Bob of Yankee Lake; his grandson, Rob Krznar III and his wife, Ashley; his great-grandsons Rhett and Granger.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 37 years the former, Joan Rigby, whom he married on January 23, 1960 and passed away on October 14, 1997.

A private service was held on Wednesday, May 20 in the Buhl Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery where burial took place.

Arrangements were handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon.

If desired, contributions may be made in Leonard’s honor to the National Kidney Foundation.

