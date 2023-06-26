HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie M. Johnson, age 52, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away on the evening of Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center following a cardiac arrest.

Laurie was born August 19, 1970 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Ronald A. and Joanne V. (Hewitt) Brown and was a graduate of Howland Christian School.

She worked as a sales manager for Walmart for several years.

Above all else she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Chelsea Johnson of Vienna; her siblings, Carrie Baker, Bob Brown, Kim Brant and Kenny Brown, along with many nieces and nephews.

Laurie was preceded in death by her son, Cody W. Johnson and by her parents, Ron and Joanne Brown.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

