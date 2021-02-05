Laurie A (Seginak) Cleversy, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie A. (Seginak) Cleversy, age 56, passed away on Sunday morning, January 10, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, following a two-week battle with COVID-19.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on November 10, 1964, to Ronald and Patricia (Wilson) Seginak Sr.

Following her graduation from Liberty High School she furthered her education to become a licensed practical nurse.

Laurie was currently working at Belmont Pines Hospital where she has enjoyed being a member of the staff for the last nineteen years.

She was known for sharing funny stories, her smile and sparkling eyes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends along with always adding to her stuffed bear collection.

Laurie is survived by her fiancée, Michael J. Gibbs and her puppies ,(boys) Zeke and Jude; her siblings, Ronald (Rosanne) Seginak, Jr., Natasha Pax, Dale (Ruth) Seginak, Sr., Diane Ott and Lynn Moss; along with several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her work family at Belmont Pines.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, John Seginak, Sr. and her pups, Zeus and Scooby.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., in the Buhl Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Arrangements are by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations sent to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

To sign the guestbook for Laurie’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laurie A (Seginak) Cleversy, please visit our floral store.