SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Patron, 75, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Avalon Springs Place where she had been a resident for the past ten years.

She was born in Sharon on April 15, 1947 the daughter of Charles and Anna (Gross) Patron.

She was a member of the former Temple Beth Israel in Sharon and a client of Diversified Family Services for many years. Karen had also enjoyed bowling and going for car rides.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister Sherry Patron.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Temple Beth Israel Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146.

