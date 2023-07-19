NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judy A. Shaner, age 85, of New Wilmington passed away on Wednesday afternoon July 12, 2023 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family following a lengthy illness.

Judy was born in Niles, Ohio on January 6, 1938 the daughter of Arthur and Amy (McGaughey) Likens.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Her husband Glenn R. Shaner Jr. whom she married on March 17, 1956, preceded her in death on July 16, 2009.

She was a devoted wife and mother to her family, and had worked as a secretary for several physician’s offices over the years. Above all else she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves behind her daughters Kim (Glenn) Busch of West Middlesex, and Karen (Butch) Rancourt of New Wilmington; three grandchildren David (Miranda) Parrish, Cindy Busch, and Gabby Rancourt; her great-grandchildren Alana, Aria, Addie, and David Parrish Jr., Kaitlynn (Shane Colwell) Smith, and Alivia Smith; her great-great-granddaughter Ava Grace Colwell; and by her sister-in-law Erin Likens.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother Art Likens.

Private burial next to her husband will be at Haywood Cemetery in West Middlesex. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Friends are invited to share their memories with Judy’s family by visiting www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

